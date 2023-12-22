Tamil Nadu: Leopard rescued after being trapped in wire fence

A leopard trapped in a wire fence in a private garden in the Thitukkal area near Nilgiri Uthai was rescued after a 6-hour struggle.

A leopard that was roaming in search of food in the Thitukkal area near Nilgiri Uthai was stuck in a wire fence in a private garden there.

The people of the area informed the Nilgiri Forest Division Forest Department after hearing the sound of the leopard, which was struggling to free its hind leg from getting stuck in the wire fence.

After getting the information, the forest department went to the spot where the leopard was trapped and decided to rescue it by injecting anaesthesia. After that, they called Rajesh, the forest veterinarian at Mudumalai Elephant Camp.

The veterinarian who arrived at the scene administered an anaesthetic to the leopard.

The forest department safely rescued the unconscious leopard and took it to the nearby Parsons Valley Forest.

Advertisement