Tamil Nadu: Christians Offer Prayers on ‘All Souls’ Day’

In Chennai, Christians gathered to offer prayers on ‘All Souls’ Day, seeking peace for the departed souls. Many faithful visited the Chennai Kilpauk Cemetery, a final resting place for their loved ones.

People came to the cemetery to remember and honor their relatives, adorning graves with candles, flower petals, and garlands.

Reverend Immanuel Titus, Secretary of the Church of South India, shared the significance of the occasion, saying, “We are here to praise God for the life God has given. Christian faith believes in bodily resurrection and eternal life, as demonstrated by Jesus Christ’s bodily resurrection. This message of hope and faith should be shared with all of humanity through evangelism.”

He emphasized the hope that Christians hold dear, stating, “If you believe in Jesus Christ, you can attain eternal life. Jesus said, ‘Whoever believes in me will live forever.’ This day brings hope and rejoicing, as it signifies the triumph over death through the resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ.”

All Souls Day is observed on November 2 each year, when Christians gather in cemeteries to pray and pay tribute to their departed loved ones and friends.

