Tamil Nadu: Lakh of devotees attend Kulasekarapatnam’s famous Dasara

Lakhs of devotees thronged the Mutharamman temple on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra to attend the Surasamkara festival, which takes place on the beach at midnight.

The Dussehra festival started with flag hoisting on October 15th. Special abhishekam was held for the idol of Swami Ambal every day. As per the ritual, The idol of Swami Ambal was taken in procession and rested upon various vahanams (vehicles) on all days of this festival.

A special abhishekam was held at 10 am on the tenth day of the festival, followed by a special Deeparathan with decorations for Ambal.

Lakhs of devotees from all over Tamil Nadu come to Kulasekharapattinam from all over Tamil Nadu to grant their prayers.

Dasara, the festival of triumph over evil is celebrated as a lavish occasion at the village of Kulasekarapattinam, in the Thooththukudi district. Every year, lakhs of devotees throng at the Arulmigu Kulasai Mutharamman Devi Temple to witness this unique festival.

It is believed that the goddess guards over the village and its residents and will protect her worshippers in times of need. In contrast to how the rest of the state celebrates Dasara, the temple celebrates the festival for 12 days.

Advertisement

Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra is a major Hindu festival celebrated every year at the end of Navaratri. It is observed on the tenth day of the month of Ashvin, the seventh in the Hindu Luni-Solar Calendar.

The festival typically falls in the Gregorian calendar months of September and October. Vijayadashami celebrations include processions to a river or oceanfront that involve carrying clay statues of Durga, Lakshmi, Saraswati, Ganesha and Kartikeya, accompanied by music and chants, after which the images are immersed in the water for dissolution and farewell.