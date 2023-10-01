Tamil Nadu bus accident: CM Stalin announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced ex-gratia of Rs two lakh to the next of kin of the deceased, who died in a bus accident in Tamil Nadu’s Marapalam.

Chief Minister Stalin also announced that Rs 1 lakh would be provided as financial assistance to those seriously injured in the incident while Rs 50,000 would be provided to those who received minimum injuries.

Speaking to ANI, Nilgiris District Collector Aruna said, “The bus was carrying 60 passengers. The rescue team is in full force. We have rescued all the passengers. Eight persons have been declared dead. The rest are undergoing treatment. The government has acted in full swing.”

“The CM has also announced relief measures at the rate of Rs 2 lakh for the deceased, Rs 1 lakh for those seriously injured and Rs 50,000 for minimum injured. So, as of now, the entire team and the government machinery are in place,” the official added.

At least eight people including three women were killed, while several others were seriously injured after a tourist bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge near Tamil Nadu’s Marapalam on Saturday evening, police said.

Palani Samy, Joint Director of Coonoor Government Hospital, also confirmed 8 deaths. “The deceased included three females and 5 males,” he said.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi expressed grief on the incident and said, “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in a bus accident near Coonoor, Nilgiris. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest.”

According to police, the bus was on its way from Ooty to Mettupalaym in the Coimbatore district of the Southern state when the accident took place. The injured had been rushed to Coonoor government hospital for treatment.