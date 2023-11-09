Tamil Nadu: 7 students held for ragging, assaulting junior in Coimbatore college

As many as seven students from PSG College of Technology in Coimbatore have been arrested for allegedly ragging and shaving the head of a junior student from the same college, police said.

The police said that the victim is a first-year student.

According to the police, all seven accused students are studying in their second year and were indulged in ragging and demanding money from the victim for liquor.

“FIR has been registered against the seven accused students, and they will be produced in court,” the police added.

Meanwhile, the college management has also suspended all seven students.

Further details are awaited.

