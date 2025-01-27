Taking a dip at Sangam won’t remove India’s poverty: Kharge on Shah

Taking a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders heading to Mahakumbh, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said taking a dip in the holy waters would not remove poverty from the country.

Addressing the ‘Jai – Bapu – Jai Bhim – Jai Samvidhaan’ rally at Mhow in Madhya Pradesh, he said, “They (BJP and RSS) were with the British. They are ‘deshdrohi’ (traitors).”

He asserted that the Congress would never allow the BJP and RSS to exploit the poor and backwards of the country in the name of religion.

The Congress president urged all those present at the mega rally that if they want to free themselves from poverty, unemployment and other problems, then they must resolve to save the constitution.

Mallikarjun Kharge said in his speech that he has no intention to hurt anybody’s ‘aastha’ (belief), but he also maintained at the same time that such acts would not help in solving the country’s problems.

At around 1 pm on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, with his family members, took a dip in the Triveni Sangam at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

Shah also performed ‘jal aachman’ (sipping of holy water) and offered water to the Sun besides performing other rituals under guidance of some top seers.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, present along with the seers, also entered the holy waters with Shah.