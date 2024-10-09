Taiwan expresses readiness to join hands with India to ensure free & open Indo-Pacific

In the face of increasing intimidation by China, Taiwan has sought to join hands with India and other partners to safeguard peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific, and strengthen the global supply chain in line with the rules-based international order.

”As countries work to preserve shared prosperity by diversifying their sourcing, Taiwan, with its leadership in semiconductors and electronic manufacturing, stands ready to play a crucial role in securing a resilient global supply chain,” said Ambassador Baushuan Ger of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India (TECC) at a reception in celebration of 113th National Day of Taiwan last night.

He observed that over the years, Taiwan and India have developed a natural and reliable partnership. ”Although geographically distant, our shared commitment to democracy, freedom, human rights, and the rule of law has been instrumental in deepening our bilateral cooperation across many sectors,” he added.

The Taiwanese envoy said the contributions of Taiwanese enterprises in India have been remarkable. They have collectively created more than 170,000 jobs in India. Not only do they bring advanced technology and management expertise but also create vast employment opportunities and contribute to the goal of “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India).

Ambassador Ger recalled that Taiwan and India re-engaged and established representative offices in Taipei and New Delhi in 1995. Thereafter, Taiwan set up another TECC mission in Chennai and will now open its third mission in Mumbai next week. ”Through these three missions, we look forward to working closely with our partners across India to bring bilateral ties to new heights,” he added.

Ambassador Ger said the MOU on labour mobility, signed between Taiwan and India in February this year, will further facilitate people-to-people engagement, offering new opportunities for empowerment and skill development for many of the youth in India.