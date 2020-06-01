Swimming in Goa seas have been banned for next 48 hours in view of the heavy pre-monsoon showers and the fast currents and high waves, a statement issued by a private beach management agency said on Monday.

Drishti Marine is a private agency appointed by the Goa government for the maintenance of lifeguard services.

“The coastal belt will also witness fast currents and high waves in the range of 2.8 to four metres in height. Citizens are advised to be cautious as rough weather and sea conditions will prevail during these days,” it said.

“Visitors should also avoid rocky areas, cliffs and hills on the shoreline specially to click selfies. These can be very slippery. Moreover, the wave height and intensity are expected to be high and one can easily lose their footing,” the statement said.

It also urged special care of children while visiting beaches to ensure that they do not venture into the sea.

Over the last few weeks, Goa’s popular beaches had seen a steady trickle of visitors since the gradual relaxation in the lockdown.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant hinted that Goa may make room for allowing more activities, other than those specified by the Central government in Unlock-1.