‘Swavlamban-2024’ seminar set to enhance Naval innovation and collaborations

The Indian Navy is set to conduct the 3rd edition of its Naval Innovation and Indigenisation (NIIO) seminar titled ‘Swavlamban-2024’ at Bharat Mandapam on October 28-29, 2024.

A statement from the Ministry of Defence stated that post the success of the previous two editions, which garnered over 2,000 proposals from the Indian industry, Swavlamban has translated these ideas into 155 specific challenges aimed at prototype development. This initiative has fostered collaboration with more than 200 MSMEs and startups under the iDEX Scheme.

Swavlamban-2024 aims to build upon the insights gained from earlier seminars, providing significant momentum to the innovation and indigenization efforts.

The event will feature products showcasing cutting-edge technologies, including air and surface surveillance, autonomous systems across aerial, surface, and underwater domains, as well as advancements in AI and quantum technologies. These will be displayed on October 28 and 29 at Hall 14, Pragati Maidan.

On October 29, interactive sessions at Bharat Mandapam will offer a unique platform for policymakers, innovators, startups, MSMEs, financial institutions, and venture capitalists to engage in discussions on emerging technologies, future warfare, indigenisation, and fostering an innovative ecosystem within the industry.