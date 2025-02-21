PM Modi to inaugurate SOUL Leadership Conclave in Delhi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first edition of the SOUL Leadership Conclave in Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on Friday.

Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay will also be participating in the event.

PM Modi took to social media platform X and conveyed his enthusiasm over the event and said: “I will be inaugurating the SOUL Leadership Conclave at 10:30 a.m. on February 21, at Bharat Mandapam. It is a matter of immense joy that my friend, Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay will be gracing the conclave with his presence. @tsheringtobgay.”

Tshering Tobgay reached New Delhi on Thursday, where he was welcomed by Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita. His visit to the event is a milestone in India-Bhutan relations, which speaks of the close diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The two-day SOUL Leadership Conclave, scheduled from February 21 to 22, aims to bring together influential leaders from various fields, including: Politics, Sports, Arts and Media, Spirituality, Public Policy, Business and Social Sector.

The conclave is designed to inspire young minds by allowing renowned figures to share their leadership journeys, highlighting both successes and failures.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the event will foster an ecosystem of collaboration, mentorship, and thought leadership.

The School of Ultimate Leadership (SOUL) is a future leadership school in Gujarat committed to developing real leaders who will serve the public good. It aims to diversify India’s political leadership pool by providing formal training and opportunities to individuals who exhibit merit, dedication, and enthusiasm for public service, instead of political pedigree.

The SOUL Leadership Conclave aims at preparing next-gen leaders with insights, abilities, and know-how that would allow them to successfully confront the subtle leadership challenges faced by the modern world.

In inaugurating the SOUL Leadership Conclave, India takes its first stride in building new-generation leadership that stands for integrity, vision, and inclusiveness.

Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay will deliver the keynote address as the Guest of Honour. Union Ministers Bhupender Yadav and Ashwani Vaishnaw, former CJI D Y Chandrachud, former RBI governor Shaktikanta Das, former Puducherry L-G Kiran Bedi, industrialist Sunil Bharti Mittal, reigning world chess champion Gukesh Dommaraju, among others, will speak at the event.