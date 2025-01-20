EVs launch shadows Bharat Mobility Global Expo-2025

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 has been gripped with the launches of Electric Vehicles (EVs), witnessing the showcase from Maruti Suzuki eVitara to the scissor-doored MG Cyberster as well as the first made-in-India BMW X1.

In the first two days at Bharat Mandapam, over 90 launches were done, and the second day alone witnessed the launch of 56 new products from 22 different brands.

Various advanced vehicles, cutting-edge mobility solutions, and the latest components were showcased ranging from super bikes, cars, to buses and even ambulances.

At the launch of the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed hope that India’s electric vehicle (EV) sales is expected to grow eight-fold by the end of this decade, creating opportunities for global and domestic manufacturers in the country’s mobility sector.

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal had emphasized the importance of encouraging first-time vehicle buyers in India to choose electric vehicles (EVs) over fossil fuel-based cars.

The minister noted that this transition could have a transformative impact on the country’s mobility ecosystem, benefiting both the environment and the economy.

On the second day at Bharat Mandapam, VinFast Auto India announced the launch of its first two electric vehicles for the Indian market, the all-electric Premium SUVs, the VF 7 and VF 6.

JSW MG Motor India showcased 9 advanced models, launching MG Majestor. The showcased products include Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), and Internal Combustion Engine (ICE).

Eka Mobility showcased India’s largest ever range of electric commercial vehicles, which includes over 11 distinct platforms spanning electric buses, trucks, and small commercial vehicles (SCVs).

BYD India launched BYD SEALION 7 Pure Performance eSUV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Additionally, BYD India also showcased the BYD SEALION 6, BYD Super Plug-in Hybrid EV with DM-i technology, and the stunning Yangwang U8.

Further, the JBM Electric Vehicles launched 4 all-new electric buses, ranging from luxury coach, and medical mobile unit to electric tarmac coach, among others.

Hyundai Motor Company launched 2 concept models of advanced electric three-wheeler and micro four-wheeler on the second day.

Significantly, India’s first solar electric car ‘Eva’ was launched today by Vayve Mobility, at an introductory price of Rs 3.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

The solar electric car will be available in three different options: 9 kilowatt-hour (Whr), 12 kWhr and 18 k Whr with prices ranging between Rs 3.25 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

SML Isuzu launched the Hiroi.EV while presenting 4 other products including AASAI MX, Premium Hiroi Bus, ATS-125 Multi stretcher ambulance, and the Samrat XT Plus Tipper.

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, set to be a landmark event uniting the entire Indian automotive and mobility ecosystem, is scheduled from January 17th to 22nd across Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Yashobhoomi in Dwarka, and India Expo Mart in Greater Noida.