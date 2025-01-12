Swami Vivekananda is eternal inspiration for youth: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to spiritual leader Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary and said he is an eternal inspiration for youth.

In a post on X, Modi wrote, “Paying homage to Swami Vivekananda on his Jayanti. An eternal inspiration for youth, he continues to ignite passion and purpose in young minds.”

The Prime Minister said his government is committed to fulfilling Vivekananda’s vision of a strong and developed India.

National Youth Day is celebrated every year on January 12 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Vivekananda, one of India’s most revered spiritual leaders and thinkers.