Swachhta Campaign 4.0: DDP achieves major milestones with 1,444 cleanliness initiatives; Rs 6 crore revenue generated

In alignment with the month-long Swachhta Campaign 4.0, the Department of Defence Production (DDP) has prioritized cleanliness practices and reducing delays within Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and associated offices.

A statement from the Ministry of Defence stated that during the mid-campaign, review of 16,599 files and records were undertaken resulting in strategic weeding out. Furthermore, clearance of over 3.80 lakh square feet was done by disposing of nearly 1.5 lakh metric tons of scrap and unused items. The revenue earned from the disposal of scrap exceeded Rs 6 crores. Also, resolution of around 99 public grievances along with the handling of 82 appeals was accomplished during the drive.

With clear objectives and a robust monitoring system in place, the DDP is dedicated to meeting the targets outlined in Special Campaign 4.0. Progress is being tracked at the highest levels, and efforts to raise public awareness include diverse outreach strategies such as social media campaigns, banners, posters, and engaging painting competitions, it stated further.

