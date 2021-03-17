The Maharashtra Government announced on Wednesday that Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has been removed from his post and transferred.

State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that the current Director-General of Police Hemant Nagrale will be the new Mumbai Police Commissioner while and Param Bir Singh has been moved to Home Guards.

The development is being seen as a fallout of the investigation against senior Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze who was arrested last week by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with an explosives-filled SUV that was found abandoned near Antilia, the home of the richest Indian Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai.

It is a huge fallout of the mystery SUV case.

Senior IPS officer Rajnish Sheth has been entrusted with the additional responsibility of DGP.

The developments came after a massive tug-of-war between the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies of Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress in the past over two weeks after an SUV was found abandoned outside Antilia, the home of industrialist Mukesh Ambani.

The situation turned grim with the subsequent death of a Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran, the arrest and suspension of a police official Sachin Vaze and the belligerent Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party demanding the scalp of Singh and others.

