Suspended Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police(DSP) Davinder Singh who was arrested for transporting Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in January on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway, moved a Delhi court on Tuesday seeking interim bail.

Two other accused, Syed Naveed Mushtaq and Imran Shafi Mir have also moved court in this case. The Special Cell of the Delhi Police is probing their role in the alleged planning of a terror attack.

Davinder Singh was arrested on January 11 with two top terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) while he was driving them in a car allegedly make them escape to Jammu where they were reportedly planning a terror strike.

Among the militants arrested with him was a policeman turned terrorist commander, Naved Babu, who had last year deserted with four sophisticated AK 47 assault rifles and joined the HM. Naved had reportedly stayed in the house of the DSP in the neighbourhood of the Srinagar based headquarters of the strategic 15 Corps in the Badami Bagh Cantonment that is engaged in anti-terrorist operations in Kashmir.

He was allegedly taking Babu to Jammu to help him travel to Pakistan in connivance with Irfan, a lawyer.

The trio has sought bail asserting that there is no evidence to show that there was any conspiracy to commit an act that would threaten the sovereignty of the country. The court has listed the matter for hearing on Wednesday.

“The accused are wrongly and falsely implicated in the case. There is also no material to substantiate that the accused had the intention or conspired to carry out a terror strike,” the plea stated.

He is currently lodged in Kathua jail at Heeranagar, Jammu till June 16. Besides Singh, three other accused,Javed Iqbal, Syed Naveed Mushtaq and Imran Shafi Mir are also under custody.

Delhi Police’s Special Cell had brought him to Delhi in March for interrogation in another case.

The police had earlier told the court that Mushtaq, who was the commander of Hizbul Mujahiddeen in Shopian district, along with other militants were planning to execute a terror attack in Delhi and other parts of the country and targeted killings of protected persons.

The Delhi Police had filed an FIR in this case, which stated that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab are being trained for carrying out terrorist activities. Singh was taken into custody under this FIR and was also interrogated regarding the Khalistan angle.

As per police sources, a sum of Rs 12 lakh may have been given to Singh to move out the two Hizbul militants to Jammu on their way to Chandigarh and onward to Delhi to carry out attacks on or before the Republic Day.

Singh, who was posted in the anti-hijacking squad at the Srinagar international airport, was suspended from service on January 13.

Later on January 15, the Jammu and Kashmir administration stripped him of the Sher-e-Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry.

The police had searched Davinder Singh’s residence in Srinagar, where he had allegedly sheltered the terrorists. Two pistols, a rifle and a large quantity of ammunition were seized from his residence.