Survivor of 2017 actress assault case seeks action from President Murmu over illegally accessed memory card

The survivor of the 2017 actress assault case has approached President Droupadi Murmu, seeking action against those responsible for opening the mobile memory card containing the visuals of the sexual assault on her in a moving car.

In a letter to President Murmu, the survivor pointed out that even though it had come to light that the memory card was opened without adhering to rules, no action had been initiated against the errant officials. She further highlighted that, despite repeated complaints to the Supreme Court and Kerala High Court, no action had been taken against those who illegally accessed the memory card containing visuals of the attack.

The court found that the memory card was opened while it was under consideration by the trial court, the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court, and the Angamaly Magistrate Court, she said in the letter.

Since it was an incident that took place in court, the judiciary has the authority to take further action, she states in the letter. She pointed out in her letter that scientific tests had proved that the memory card had been opened and examined three times while it was in the court’s custody.

She said the forensic examination revealed that “the memory card is used in a Vivo-made mobile phone having an Android operating system and a Jio network application. In this device, Telegram, WhatsApp, and Instagram apps were installed.”

In the letter, the survivor mentioned that if the memory card is released, it will affect her future. Hence, she was seeking the President’s intervention for an effective investigation and action in this regard.

On October 13, 2024, the Kerala High Court dismissed the plea of the survivor seeking a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the unauthorised access to the memory card containing the visuals of actor assault and rape in February 2017 and copying and transmitting its content. There are eight video files in the memory card.

The letter to the President comes when the actress’s attack case has reached the final stages. The witness examination was completed a month and a half ago. The arguments have also begun. The prosecution has requested more time for the final argument regarding the evidence presented in the court.