Surge in rabies deaths in Meghalaya raises public health concerns

Meghalaya is facing a public health crisis, with 27 lives lost to rabies in the past two years. The majority of these fatalities have been linked to dog bites, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced preventive measures.

In 2024 alone, 16 people have succumbed to the disease, with the worst-hit regions being West Khasi Hills and West Jaintia Hills, reporting six deaths each.

The State Health Department, led by Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, recently raised the issue in a press briefing, emphasizing the alarming rise in rabies-related deaths.

According to Dr Valerie Laloo, the State Surveillance Officer of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), 96 per cent of the rabies cases in Meghalaya have been attributed to dog bites.

Despite the availability of vaccines at all primary health centers (PHCs) across the state, public awareness remains a major concern, with many individuals failing to seek medical attention after being bitten.

A particularly tragic case involved a nurse from West Khasi Hills who died from rabies after being bitten by a stray dog.

Efforts to address the rabies outbreak include collaborations between the Health Department, municipal boards, and the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department.

A joint steering committee has initiated sterilization and vaccination programs for stray dogs, with over 600 dogs already vaccinated in East Khasi Hills.

However, despite these measures, Dr Laloo noted that many individuals remain complacent, exacerbating the spread of the disease.

The state government has intensified its response, launching public awareness campaigns and strengthening vaccination efforts to prevent further fatalities.

These steps aim to curb the rising threat and protect the population from this entirely preventable but fatal disease.