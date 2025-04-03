Meghalaya governor forms committees on proposal for winter capital

Meghalaya Governor Chandrashekhar H Vijayashankar has constituted an all-party committee to evaluate the long-standing demand for establishing a winter capital in Tura.

The move came in response to a persistent demand from various civil society groups and political organizations, particularly those representing the A’chik community.

Advertisement

The committee that will include representatives from all recognized and registered political parties will be chaired by either Chief Minister Conrad Sangma or a minister appointed by him.

Advertisement

Additionally, relevant government departments will be invited to participate in the discussions. Each political party has been requested to nominate two representatives to the panel.

The primary mandate of the committee is to study the feasibility of setting up a winter capital in Tura, analyzing its advantages and challenges.

The panel will assess the administrative and logistical implications of operating dual capitals, taking into account demands raised by local organizations, including the Garoland State Movement Committee (GSMC) and the A’chik State People’s Front.

These groups argue that establishing a winter capital in Tura would not only strengthen governance in the western part of the state but also cater to the unique needs of the region’s indigenous population.

The demand for a winter capital in Tura is not new. For years, organizations advocating for greater autonomy for the Garo Hills region have pushed for a bifurcated state administration, citing the geographical distance of Shillong from the western districts.

Tura, strategically located and well-connected within the Garo Hills, has the necessary infrastructure to function as a secondary administrative hub. They also believe that decentralizing governance would lead to improved civic services and economic development in the region.

Apart from the winter capital issue, the Meghalaya Governor has also set up another committee to explore the possibility of expanding railway connectivity within the state.

This committee, also an all-party panel, will study the feasibility of introducing railway services in Meghalaya.

The lack of railway infrastructure has been a longstanding challenge, particularly for trade and economic development. While rail connectivity could boost commerce and accessibility, opposition from pressure groups citing land rights and cultural concerns has stalled past initiatives.

The railway committee will conduct a comprehensive cost-benefit analysis and seek inputs from all stakeholders before submitting its recommendations to the state government.