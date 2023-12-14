Supreme Court to hear Mahua Moitra’s plea against Lok Sabha expulsion today

The Supreme Court will Friday hear TMC leader Mahua Moitra’s plea against her expulsion from the Lok Sabha.

Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha on December 8 over ‘cash for query’ allegations levelled by BJP member Nishikant Dubey.

She had challenged the decision in the Supreme Court. A Supreme Court bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SV Bhatti will hear Moitra’s plea against her expulsion.

In her plea, the firebrand TMC leader has sought top court’s direction to restore her Lok Sabha membership.

Mitra was expelled following a recommendation by the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee.

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had moved a proposal to expel her and after a brief discussion, it was approved by a voice-vote.

The proposal said the member’s conduct had implications for national security and her continuance in the Lok Sabha was untenable and she should be expelled.

Moitra was accused of asking questions in the Lok Sabha at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani, who accessed her Parliament login from Dubai to post questions.

The BJP MP had also claimed she recieved kickbacks for asking questions on behalf of Hiranandani, a charge Moitra denies.