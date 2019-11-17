Supreme Court collegium gets a woman member after more than a decade as the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi retires on Sunday.

R Banumathi becomes part of the collegium, before her Ruma Pal was its part for three years until her retirement on June 4 2006. Ruma Pal was one of the longest-serving women SC judges, appointed to the apex court on January 28, 2000.

Justice Banumathi was born on July 20, 1955 and she entered the Tamil Nadu Higher Judicial Service as a direct recruit District Judge in 1988. She worked as District and Sessions Judge in various districts before being elevate as a Judge of the Madras High Court on April 3, 2003.

She took charge as the Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court on November 16, 2013. Later on August 13, 2014, she became a judge of Supreme Court.

Chief Justice of India-designate S.A. Bobde, Justices N.V. Ramana, Arun Mishra and R.F. Nariman are other four justices who are part of the Collegium, a body of the apex court on India that recommend name of judges in various high courts.

Justice Banumathi will be in the Collegium till July 19, 2020, the date of her retirement.

Beside Justice Banumathi, Justices Indu Malhotra and Indira Banerjee are the other two women judges in the apex court.

Apart from them, the other women who served the post of judges as the top court are former Justices Fathima Beevi, Sujata V Manohar, Gyan Sudha Misra and Ranjana P Desai.