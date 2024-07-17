Sukhu urges Centre to declare 2 roads as national highways in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has urged Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari for declaration of two important roads as national highways in the state.

These are 39.20 km Ranital-Kotla and 41.50 km Ghumarwin-Jahu-Sarkaghat roads.

Sukhu emphasized that these roads have already been constructed to National Highway standards and stand declared ‘in-principle National Highway’.

Highlighting the importance of the roads as the major mode of transport in the hill state, he said that no new National Highway has been declared for the hill state in the last eight years.

The Chief Minister was speaking in the review meeting of National Highway Projects chaired by the Union Minister at New Delhi on Tuesday evening.

Sukhu also requested to release Rs. 172.97 crore for restoration of various state roads adjoining National Highways that got damaged due to flash floods and landslides during the previous monsoon.

“These roads include Kullu- Manali, Mandi-Kamand-Katola-Bajaura road and Chail-Gohar-Pandoh road,” he said.

The Chief Minister informed that the announcement was made by the Union Minister, during his visit to the state after the monsoon-led disaster caused heavy losses in the state, that the Centre shall provide adequate funds for the repair and restoration of damaged state roads within a distance of one km from the National Highways.

He said that these roads were of significance as they ease traffic congestions on the National Highways and also proved vital during previous monsoon season wherein many road stretches were damaged on Kullu-Manali Highway.

The Chief Minister also discussed the significance of Shimla-Mataur National Highway, which connects eight districts with the state capital and adjoining states.

He said that development of highway corridors in different configurations is not advisable from a road safety point of view and requested to issue directions for uniform upgradation of the highways to four lane standards instead of two lane standard.

Sukhu also informed in the meeting that 69 in-principle National Highways were declared by Gadkari and the alignment reports for 58 in-principle National Highways were submitted to the Union Ministry for approval in 2018-19.

Approval for these alignment reports was awaited, he said, requesting for speedy action.

Gadkari assured the Chief Minister of appropriate action on each of the issues. He also directed contractors for timely completion of the works.