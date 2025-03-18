Himachal Pradesh govt to bring rationalization policy to fill vacant posts

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that the state government would introduce a rationalization policy to fill vacant posts in various departments, especially in tribal and remote areas.

During the question hour in the State Legislative Assembly assembly on Tuesday, Sukhu intervening on a question said that the government is working on a rationalization policy based on population and geographical conditions to ensure that no post remains vacant.

Earlier, Horticulture and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi replying to the question by BJP MLA Janak Raj said that the shortage of officers and employees in tribal areas is a matter of concern.

He urged the Chief Minister to consider restarting the Tribal Sub-Cadre to address the issue.

Responding to the question by Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Rathore, Negi said that the government has launched a campaign against the illegal import of apple plants without quarantine and has seized 25 vehicles and destroyed 2.95 lakh plants in 2023-24.

The government is also taking steps to prepare rootstocks for apple plants within the state although it is not enough considering the huge demand, he sàid.

The Horticulture Department has signed an agreement with an Italian company to prepare 50,000 apple rootstocks in the Bajaura area of Kullu district, he added.

In response to a question by MLA Rakesh Jamwal, Negi said that the government is trying to speed up the work of revnue settlement for timely completion of the same.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said that the state government is trying to get Rs 925 crore from the central government under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

He said that the department is constantly communicating with the Union Ministry in this regard.

Agnihotri said that 80% of the work on the Sandhol drinking water scheme for the Ghumarwin assembly constituency has been completed, and this scheme can be completed by January 2026.

He further said that 80% of the work on the Dharampur-Gopalpur irrigation scheme has been completed, and this work will be completed by March 2026.

Advertisement