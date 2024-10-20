Declare results of six post codes before Diwali: Himachal CM to Rajya Chayan Ayog

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Ayog to announce the results for six pending post codes before Diwali.

During a meeting with the Ayog officers, the Chief Minister emphasised the state government’s commitment to providing transparent and merit-based employment opportunities to the youth in the government sector.

The pending post codes include 295 posts for Post Code 939 (JOA IT), 82 posts for Post Code 903 (JOA IT), Copy Holder Post Code 982, Workshop Instructor Post Code 992, Psychologist Post Code 994, and Workshop Instructor Post Code 997.

The Chief Minister said, “The announcement of results for these six pending post codes will be a Diwali gift from the state government to the youth of the state seeking government jobs.”

The Chief Minister also noted that the Cabinet Sub-Committee has so far approved the declaration of results for 21 pending post codes, with results for Post Codes 817, 999, and 969 already announced.

He directed officials to expedite the process of announcing results and said that the results for six examinations would be announced before Diwali, while the results for the remaining 12 post codes would be announced in November.

Sukhu stated that the government has been committed to the welfare of its employees since the day it assumed power.

“In its very first cabinet meeting, the government restored the Old Pension Scheme, benefiting 1.36 lakh government employees. Recently, the government increased the dearness allowance by four per cent and will disburse salaries and pensions for employees by October 28, ahead of Diwali,” the Chief Minister said.