Sukhu bats for international-standard airport for Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said the state lacks an international-standard airport and the entire cost of its construction should be borne by the central government.

He stated this while speaking informally to media persons in Solan. He further said that the centre should also fully fund the construction of the Bhanupalli-Beri and Chandigarh-Baddi railway lines.

In a reply to a question, the Chief Minister highlighted the poor condition of the Solan-Parwanoo four-lane highway, attributing the issue to flawed design.

He said that he has already discussed this matter with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari and has requested a re-design and re-alignment of the highway to improve its condition.

In response to another question, the Chief Minister said that with a population of approximately 70 lakh, Himachal Pradesh does not require 153 IAS officers. Consequently, the state government has decided against inducting new IAS and IPS officers into the state cadre. Furthermore, he stated that the government aims to reduce the number of Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers.

The Chief Minister reiterated the state government’s commitment to enhancing the living standards of the people and affirmed that positive reforms are being undertaken across all departments.

He stressed that the government seeks to bring meaningful improvements to governance by minimizing administrative excess and ensuring a more efficient and people-centric administration.