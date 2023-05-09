Sukhbir accuses Mann of inaction in Moosewala murder case

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday said that once elected to power, the SAD-BSP alliance government would probe the lapses including withdrawal of security which led to the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

In a statement ahead of the Jalandhar bypoll on Wednesday, the SAD president said: “The Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann cannot escape responsibility for publicising the withdrawal of the security cover given to Moosewala, which prompted an immediate attack on the singer and the latter’s resultant death. All those responsible for this including the CM, his media director and police officials who recommended withdrawal of the security cover will be proceeded against as per the law.”

Badal said that there was more to the murder of Moosewala than met the eye and “a sinister campaign is afoot to close the case even though Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh has submitted a list of people involved in his son’s killing to the authorities. “Despite this no concrete action is being taken in the case,” he said.

The SAD chief also lambasted the CM for failing to take appropriate steps to ensure the arrest and extradition of the murder mastermind of the murder, Goldy Brar, from the United States.

“Instead of taking action in this regard Bhagwant Mann had earlier made bogus claims that Goldy Brar had been arrested in the United States. Recently we have also witnessed how another conspirator Anmol Bishnoi, who is the brother of dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and was a conspirator in the case, was spotted dancing at a wedding party in the US. All this points to the ambivalence of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in ensuring justice in the Sidhu Moosewala case,” Badal said.

He said two gangsters who were accused in the Moosewala murder had been eliminated in an inter gang clash at the Goindwal jail in Tarn Taran which had removed vital evidence in the case. “All these points will be taken into consideration while probing the murder and ensuring the arrest and punishment to the guilty so that closure can be provided to the anguished family”, Badal added.