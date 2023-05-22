Satyendar Jain taken to Safdarjung Hospital, Kejriwal accuses Centre of oppression

Jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi minister Satyender Jain was taken to the Safdarjung Hospital on Monday from Tihar Jail after he complained of deterioration in his health, party sources said.

Jain was placed under arrest on May 30, 2022 by the ED under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal prayed for better health of Jain and accused the Centre of ‘oppression’.

“I pray to God for the better health of Satyendar Jain ji. The people of Delhi and the country are watching this arrogance and oppression of the BJP government very well. Even God will never forgive these oppressors. The public is with us in this struggle, God is with us, we are the disciples of Sardar Bhagat Singh ji. Our fight against oppression, injustice and dictatorship will continue,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Recently, Jain had consulted a psychologist inside the jail clinic who suggested that he should be around people and have social interactions after the AAP leader mentioned that he was depressed and feeling lonely.

The Supreme Court on Thursday had issued a notice on a bail plea by Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case.

Senior advocate AM Singhvi, representing Jain, submitted before a bench comprising AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli that his client has extreme health problems, he has lost 35 kgs and is a skeleton now.

The apex court issued notice on Jain’s plea and also gave him liberty to move the court’s vacation bench seeking urgent listing of his plea against a Delhi High Court judgment denying him bail. The bench said, “Issue notice…liberty to move vacation bencha.” Additional Solicitor General SV Raju appeared for the Enforcement Directorate.

The ED had initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of the FIR registered by the CBI in 2017 under Sections 13(2) read with 13(1)(e) of the PC Act, 1988 against Jain, his wife Poonam, and Ajit Prasad Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain, Vaibhav Jain, and Ankush Jain.

The CBI alleged that Satyendar Jain, while holding the office as a Minister in the Delhi government during February 14, 2015 to May 31, 2017, had acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

A charge sheet was filed by the CBI on December 3, 2018.

Earlier, the ED had provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to companies beneficially owned and controlled by Satyendar Jain on March 31, 2022.