In response to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s censure of the language used against him by the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday hit back at the former by pointing out the “mistakes” he has made as governor.

Addressing the media after the governor’s press conference, AAP Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang advised the governor to respect the government elected by the three crore people of Punjab and stop interfering in its day-to-day functioning if he believed in the Constitution.

Kang said today the governor has officially accepted that it was his mistake not to call ‘my government’ in the Punjab Assembly.

Enumerating the mistakes of the governor, the AAP spokesperson said Purohit had refused to convene the budget session of the Punjab Assembly, after which the state government had to approach the Supreme Court which ordered him to call the session.

“Earlier in September last year, he had also hesitated to allow the special session called by the Punjab government. The way he (the governor) is speaking on the issue of Panjab University, why does he not speak on the issue of Rural Development Fund (RDF), National Health Mission and BBMB?,” he added.

Kang said the Central government is trying to destroy the mandi (grain market) system of Punjab by stopping the funds of RDF. “The funds of the National Health Mission have been withheld. But the Governor does not say anything about that,” he added.

Kang further said that the governor goes to the border area of Punjab, but does not speak anything on the demand for a special package for the farmers there, nor did he ever talk about it.