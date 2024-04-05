Sugarcane price being paid to farmers within a week now, not in 5-10 years as in previous govts: Yogi

In a blistering attack on the opposition parties, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that unlike in previous governments where sugarcane payments were delayed to farmers for prolonged periods extending from five to 10 years, today payments are being made to them within a week.

Addressing the Vijay Shankhnad rally at Gateway International School grounds along with RLD chief Jayant Choudhary, Yogi expressed his honour in visiting the revered land of the eminent son of Mother India and former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.

He underscored the significance of the upcoming elections, particularly in light of Chaudhary Charan Singh being posthumously conferred with India’s highest civilian honor, the Bharat Ratna, as a champion of farmers’ causes.

CM Yogi commended Prime Minister Modi for acknowledging and incorporating the values and principles of Chaudhary Saheb into the political discourse, implementing welfare schemes for the benefit of farmers, thereby honoring millions of food providers and instilling pride in the people of Uttar Pradesh.

The Chief Minister made the remarks while seeking votes in favour of joint candidate of the BJP and the Lok Dal Dr. Rajkumar Sangwan.

Describing Baghpat as the land of heroes and freedom fighters, CM Yogi emphasised its historical significance dating back to the Mahabharata era, where the seeds of resistance against injustice and oppression were sown. Notably, Baghpat was among the five villages sought by Lord Krishna for the Pandavas during his visit to the court of Hastinapur five millennia ago. “However, Duryodhana didn’t even give five villages and forfeited society’s blessings, culminating in the war,” Yogi remarked.

The Chief Minister said, “The upcoming elections in Baghpat are slated for April 26 for which the BJP and the RLD have jointly fielded a competent candidate.” He thanked RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary for nominating an ordinary man from Baghpat, Dr. Rajkumar Sangwan, who “embodies the values championed by Chaudhary Charan Singh”. Noting the enthusiasm among voters, he urged the people to intensify efforts to mobilise support for Sangwan leading up to the polling day.

Drawing attention to the incumbent MP, Dr. Satyapal Singh, CM Yogi noted his unwavering dedication to Baghpat’s development. Upon assuming office, he swiftly navigated developmental initiatives through bureaucratic channels in a record time, the CM pointed out.

Highlighting Baghpat’s strategic connectivity via five highways and the effective implementation of the Har Ghar Nal Yojana, the Chief Minister assured prompt payment of sugarcane prices within a week, a departure from the prolonged waiting periods in the past.

Underscoring the imperative of development for securing a prosperous future for upcoming generations, he highlighted the collaborative efforts of RLD and BJP as essential for Baghpat’s progress. Furthermore, he criticised previous administrations for neglecting Baghpat’s youth, who were left disenfranchised despite their aspirations for government employment.

CM Yogi emphasised the rapid strides India has made under PM Modi’s leadership, elevating the nation’s global stature and ensuring safety for its citizens. He hailed the eradication of terrorism and Naxalism, highlighting the improved security for women, entrepreneurs, and businesses, coupled with a conducive environment for trade and investment.

Encouraging heightened engagement in the upcoming elections in Baghpat, he underscored the importance of reaffirming support for the Modi government by electing Dr. Rajkumar Sangwan. Given the expansive nature of the constituency, CM Yogi urged BJP workers to canvass tirelessly on Dr. Sangwan’s behalf, stressing the need for seamless coordination between BJP and Lok Dal volunteers. To propel the developmental agenda, he called for unified efforts from all stakeholders. Additionally, CM Yogi emphasised the significance of voting and extended hospitality to attendees.

Present at the event were notable figures, including RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, MP Dr. Satyapal Singh, Dr. Rajkumar Sangwan, BJP District President Tejpal Upadhyay, and other senior officials from the BJP and the RLD.