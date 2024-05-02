Congress venting frustration of its impending defeat on Hindu faith: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath denounced the statement of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Lord Ram and Shiva saying Congress is resorting to disparaging remarks on the beliefs of the majority community to vent frustration over impending defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.

Yogi Adityanath contended that the grand old party is facing setbacks in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the media at his official residence before embarking on election rallies in Mainpuri, Etah, and Firozabad, the chief minister pointed out that the history of Congress is replete with such indiscretions.

“During elections, such tactless behaviour becomes conspicuous. By bringing up such issues, the Congress is not only disrespecting the faith of India but also hurting the sentiments of the majority Hindu community,” he added.

He further said, “The Congress carries forward the British legacy of ‘Divide and Rule’. It sows the seeds of discord in society based on caste, region, and language for petty political gains. The party will continue its divisive agenda in the future to stay relevant in Indian politics,” he alleged.

Yogi highlighted the pledge made by Congress in its manifesto to include Muslims among the beneficiaries of the reservations meant for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and the Other Backward Classes. ‘

He highlighted the essence of Sanatan Dharma, emphasising that Lord Ram and Lord Shiva hold significant reverence within its worship practices. He pointed out that in the epic Ramcharit Manas, there are instances where Lord Ram worships Lord Shiva and vice versa, illustrating their mutual respect and camaraderie.

Quoting from the epic, he said, “Lord Ram says, ‘Shivdrohi Mam Das Kahava So Nar Mohi Sapnehu Nahi Paava’ (if someone betrays Lord Shiva and proudly claims to be my servant or devotee, they cannot reach me even in their dreams.)

Yogi expressed his strong disapproval of Congress’ disregard for India’s Sanatan traditions, accusing the party and its president of disrespecting and manipulating the country’s faith. He condemned the attempt to pit Lord Ram against Lord Shiva in speeches of Congress leaders.

CM Yogi further said, “Our scriptures bear testimony to the fact that betrayal of either Lord Shiva or Lord Ram inevitably leads to defeat and downfall.”

He remarked the Congress president’s recent derogatory remarks are a “new beginning of the party’s downfall”. CM Yogi criticised the party leader for not only undermining the Hindu faith but also steering Congress toward oblivion through such divisive actions.

He hoped the divine wisdom of Lord Shri Ram and Devadhidev Mahadev Shiv would guide the Congress leadership to embrace the path of truth amid these challenges.