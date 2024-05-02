BSP releases another list of six LS candidates in UP Candidate from Azamgarh seat changed again

Bahujan Samaj Party on Thursday released another list of six candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The party has played the Brahmin card on Kaiserganj seat and has changed its candidate on the Azamgarh seat.

The Mayawati-led party has fielded Narendra Pandey from Kaiserganj seat playing the Brahmin card. In Azamgarh, the candidate has been changed and Mashhood Ahmed has been fielded on the seat. Saurabh Kumar Mishra from Gonda, Mohammad Nadeem Mirza from Dumariyaganj, Nadeem Ashraf from Sant Kabir Nagar and Shiv Kumar Dohra from Barabanki were the candidates announced today.

The BSP has again changed the candidate from Azamgarh seat. First, the former state president of the party Bhim Rajbhar was fielded from this seat, but later he was given a ticket from Salempur seat. After this, the BSP gave the ticket to Shabiha Ansari from Azamgarh seat. Now, the BSP has named her husband Mashhood Ahmed as the party candidate.

BSP has placed bets on three Muslim faces in this list. Tickets have been given to two Brahmins while a Scheduled Caste candidate has been given a ticket on the reserved seat.

This is the 11th list of candidates and till now, the BSP has fielded its candidates on more than 75 seats in UP out of the total 80.