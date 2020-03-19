Internationally renowned sand artist, Padmashree Sudarshan Pattnaik, has placed a heartfelt message at the famous Puri beach which salutes the medical professionals of India for their untiring and determined efforts to contain the deadly COVID 19 disease and treat those who have fallen ill due to the Coronavirus.

All the doctors, nurses, and the supporting staff have become an exemplary testament of the spirit of service to humanity, nation, and its people under the most trying and risky circumstances.

The sand sculpture made by Sudarshan Pattnaik, saluting the heroes from the field of medicine reads, “I stayed at work for you”, “You stay at home for Us”.

The general public has been strongly advised to remain indoors until the risk factor is high and the authorities tell them when it would be safe to resume normal daily activities.