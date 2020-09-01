International sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik on Tuesday paid last respect to the former President and Bharat Ratna awardee Pranab Mukherjee through his sand art.

Sharing the photo of sand art, Pattnaik said, “My SandArt at Puri beach with message Tributes to Bharat Ratna #PranabMukherjee, former President of India. #OmShanti.”

— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) September 1, 2020

Pranab Mukherjee’s funeral will take place with full military honours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu were among the dignitaries to pay the last respect.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and the chiefs of the three services also paid homage to the former president.

Due to the Covid protocol, the dead body of the former President will be taken for last rites in a hearse van instead of the gun carriage.

The funeral will take place at the Lodi Road crematorium.

The 84-year-old former President Pranab Mukherjee was admitted after testing positive for coronavirus died yesterday.

Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital on August 10, underwent life-saving brain surgery on the same day.

After admitting to the hospital, it was found that he had a large brain clot for which he underwent emergency life-saving surgery, but remained critical subsequently and on a ventilator.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Home Affairs had announced to observe seven days mourning across the nation from August 31 to September 6 as a mark of respect to the departed former President of India Pranab Mukherjee.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had yesterday expressed grief over the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee.

Taking it to Twitter, he recalled his oath-taking ceremony during which Pranab Mukherjee was the President.

“I was new to Delhi in 2014. From Day 1, I was blessed to have the guidance, support and blessings of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I will always cherish my interactions with him. Condolences to his family, friends, admirers and supporters across India. Om Shanti,” he said.

Pranab Mukherjee was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour, in August last year.