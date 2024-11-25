Success of cooperatives depends upon moral development of its members’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the ICA Global Cooperative Conference 2024 and quoting Mahatma Gandhi, he said cooperatives getting success doesn’t depend on the number of members but the moral development of them.

He highlighted that the success of cooperatives depends on the moral development of their members, as morality drives decisions that benefit humanity.

“When morality is there, correct decisions will be made in the interest of humanity,” he said.

Welcoming the global guests at the conference, PM Modi said, “Today, when I welcome you all, I am not doing it alone, I can’t do it. I welcome you all on behalf of all the farmers, fishermen, 10 crore women of SHGs, and more than 8 lakh cooperative institutions.”

PM Modi said, “This conference is being organised in India for the first time. In India, we are expanding the cooperative movement. This conference will provide essential insights for India’s future cooperative journey. India’s experiences will offer new tools and a 21st-century spirit to the global cooperative movement. For the world, cooperatives are a model; for India, they are the foundation of our culture and lifestyle.”

Highlighting the significance of women participation, the PM said the country and the society which provide more participation to the women, will grow with that much more pace.

“In India’s cooperative sector, women’s participation is more than 60 per cent. We are trying to increase the participation of women in the management of cooperatives and for this, we have amended the Multi-State Cooperative Society Act to make it compulsory to have women directors in it,” PM Modi said.

During his speech, he also praised the popular dairy brand, Amul, saying that Amul is born out of the freedom revolution and is today’s top global food brand. “In India, cooperatives have the journey from idea to movement to revolution and then to empowerment.”

PM Modi also unveiled a set of commemorative postal stamps dedicated to the International Year of Cooperatives, 2025.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi on social media platform X, had highlighted an article written by Union Cooperative Minister Amit Shah, and remarked that the vision of ‘Sahkar Se Samriddhi’ aims to make the cooperative institutions self-reliant and robust.

The PM said the article written by Minister Amit Shah highlights how administrative and policy reforms have rejuvenated the cooperative sector.

Responding to a post on X by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, PM Modi said, “Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri @AmitShah, highlights how administrative and policy reforms have rejuvenated the cooperative sector. He underscores that the vision of ‘Sahkar Se Samriddhi’ aims to make the cooperative institutions self-reliant and robust.”