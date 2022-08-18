Subramanian Swamy attacks BJP a day after reshuffle in Parliamentary Board

In a blatant attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a day after it rejigs Parliamentary Board making major organisational reshuffle, senior leader Subramanian Swamy has called the process as “undemocratic”.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Swamy tweeted, “In early days of Janata Party and then BJP, we had a party and parliamentary party elections to fill office bearers posts. Party Constitution requires it. Today in BJP there are no elections whatsoever ever. To every post is nominated a member with the approval of Modi.”

On Wednesday, in a major organizational reshuffle, the saffron party had inducted former Karnataka Chief minister B.S.Yediyurappa, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and former minister Satyanarayana Jatiya into BJP’s Parliamentary board.

However, to a major surprise, BJP had also dropped Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from the Parliamentary board.

Besides, former IPS officer Iqbal Singh Lalpura, former Lok Sabha MP Satyanarayan Jatiya, BJP National OBC Morcha president K Lakshman, and national secretary Sudha Yadav have also been inducted into BJP’s parliamentary board, which is the party’s apex organisation and decision-making body.