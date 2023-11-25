Student of Indian-origin in coma after being assaulted in Tasmania, Australia

An Australia student of Indian descent is in coma after he was assaulted, as per a report. One suspect is under detention. At the University of Tasmania, the unidentified student, who is in his 20s, is pursuing a master’s degree. The sufferer had “extra jural bleeding,” which caused his brain to move, on November 5, in Tasmania.

According to the Sydney-based Special Broadcasting Service, he required brain surgery after his right lung collapsed. Lenah Valley resident Benjamin Dodge Collings, 25, was arrested by the police and accused of criminal code assault. A maximum term of 21 years in prison is imposed for this offense.

After being given magistrate bail, Benjamin Dodge Collings is expected back in court on December 4 to answer to the allegations. According to reports, they include resisting a police officer, violence, giving a false address and identity, and unrelated driving offenses. According to a statement from the University of Tasmania, the institution is aware of the occurrence and is helping the student through “these difficult times.”

“We have maintained constant communication with the family and designated a multidisciplinary case manager for the matter, in addition to providing interpreters, liaison, housing, and further assistance,” the university stated, adding, “We are extremely constrained in our statements because the case has also been through the legal system.”