Student booked for pro-Pakistan posts in Hyderabadi

A case was booked against a student pursuing BBA in a private degree college in Champapet in Hyderabad for posting pro-Pakistan posts on social media and criticizing Operation Sindoor launched against terror camps across the border. The college authorities have put the girl under suspension.

A complaint with the police was registered by the college principal A Srikanth Reddy, after the girl’s classmates informed the management about her WhatsApp posts as well as the inciting content on her Instagram page.

The student had written “Pakistan Zindabad” and raised doubts about the Pahalgam terror attack in the WhatsApp group with her classmates. She was charged under sections 196 and 353 (2) of BNS at the IS Sadan police station for provocative posts aimed at promoting enmity and disharmony.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments have set up separate control rooms in Delhi to assist residents currently residing or travelling to border states. The government of Telangana has set up a 24/7 control room at Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi, to assist residents in border states.

For assistance, residents were asked to call 011-23380556. AP government also urged Andhra-origin people residing or travelling to states like Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh to reach out to the resident commissioner’s office at 011-23387089. Many people travelling in these areas have been stranded. There are also students from Telugu states studying in institutions in these border states.

After a video conference with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Arvind Kumar, disaster management secretary of Telangana, stated that there was no need to hoard fuel or food stock and to avoid spreading fake news on social media.