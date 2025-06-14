India exposed Pakistan both militarily and diplomatically: BJP’s Aviral Malik

Asserting that the people of India will not tolerate cross-border terrorism, BJP National Spokesperson Aviral Malik has said that India has exposed Pakistan in front of the entire world by undertaking ‘Operation Sindoor’ to destroy terrorist hideouts in the neighbouring country.

Following is the text of the interview:

Q. Your comments on Operation Sindoor and the Congress party’s demand for a special session of Parliament?

A. As far as Operation Sindoor is concerned, every Indian is proud of it. The Indian Army has done a commendable job. We have exposed Pakistan in front of the entire world. The country has a failed defence and foreign policy, and is floundering here and there like a beggar. Indians will not tolerate cross-border terrorism.

The Congress party is demanding a special session of Parliament. What does the party do during normal sessions? They simply disrupt the Parliamentary proceedings!

Q. The Congress party is demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi clarify whether America played a role in the India-Pakistan ceasefire or not. What is your reaction to this?

A. I want to make it clear to the Congress party, which is raising questions about third-party intervention — specifically by the US — that nothing of the sort has happened.

There is no intervention from US President Donald Trump. We stopped the war on our terms. What the INDIA alliance and Rahul Gandhi are doing is saddening and condemnable.

The answer is already given from the DGMO level (that the decision to pause military action on May 10 was taken between the Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan. In other words, India has ruled out any mediation. Even then, they (Congress party) are not satisfied. They are doing vote bank politics.

Q. What is happening in the BJP regarding Congress veteran Dr Shashi Tharoor? Is the BJP considering taking the Congress leader in its fold?

A. Officially, there is no announcement as such!

Q. What is your take on the Caste Census?

A. The BJP is not against the Caste Census. We do not do vote bank politics.

Q. What do you think will happen in the upcoming 2025 Bihar Assembly election?

A. BJP-JD(U) will form a government under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. There will be a government of NDA. There is no scope for the INDIA alliance in Bihar.

Q. Will the BJP not try to get a majority on its own in the Bihar polls?

A. The Bharatiya Janata Party is constantly moving forward. Our party workers are working hard on the ground level.

Q. Out of 10, how many marks will you give to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his governance?

A. The people of Bihar and I both give him 10 out of 10. The CM is doing remarkable work in the state. It is clearly visible!

Q. The USA is continuously saying that the tariffs in India are very high! What do you have to say about the India-America trade negotiations?

A. The Government of India has been taking all necessary steps. Bonhomie between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is well known. The government will leave no stone unturned to safeguard the interests of the country.

Q. Despite sending all-party delegations to different countries to expose Pakistan on terrorism, the neighbour has secured a seat in the UN — Vice-chair of the Counter-Terrorism Committee of the 15-nation UN body. Do you not think that it is a setback for our foreign policy?

A. Earlier, even small nations were arm-twisting India. Our foreign policy, our foreign minister, and our PM are strong, and we are exposing Pakistan in front of the entire world. Our government will not bow down to any kind of pressure. Modi hai toh mumkin hai…this is clearly visible!