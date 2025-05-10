India warns of strong retaliation amidst fresh ceasefire violations by Pakistan

Barely a few hours after a ceasefire was announced between India and Pakistan, areas near the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) witnessed a series of ceasefire violations late Saturday night.

In a late-night briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that there had been repeated violations of the understanding reached earlier that evening between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan.

“This is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today. The armed forces are responding adequately and appropriately to these violations, and we take them very, very seriously,” he said.

“We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and to handle the situation with seriousness and responsibility. The armed forces are maintaining a strong vigil and have been instructed to respond firmly to any further violations along the IB and the LoC,” Misri added.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed alarm on social media platform X, tweeting, “What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!!”

Amid the ceasefire announcement, India warned that its armed forces are prepared to retaliate in case of any “misadventures” by Pakistan.

In another post, Abdullah shared a video, commenting, “This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up.”

The ceasefire came after days of heightened tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent launch of Operation Sindoor.