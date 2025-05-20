‘Credibility lost before its own people’: Indian Army slams Pakistan’s setbacks in ‘Operation Sindoor’

Days after a ceasefire was declared between India and Pakistan following heightened military tensions, the Indian Army stated that the Pakistan Army suffered not just numerical losses, but also a severe blow to morale and initiative.

Addressing a media briefing on ‘Operation Sindoor’ on Tuesday, Brigadier Mudit Mahajan, Commander of the Poonch Brigade, said that Pakistan had lost credibility in the eyes of its own citizens.

“Pakistan Army losses were not just in numbers, but in morale and initiative. Today, they have lost credibility before their own nation. We have inputs suggesting heavy casualties—both fatal and non-fatal—inflicted on the enemy. These numbers continue to rise with each passing day. Operation Sindoor is not over; it remains suspended for the time being,” he said.

Describing the Poonch Brigade as the “heart of Operation Sindoor,” Brig Mahajan emphasized that it was engaged in intense and sustained operations during the escalation.

“We responded swiftly to blunt Pakistan’s unprovoked aggression. We did not wait to react—Poonch Brigade was not just a part of the operation, it was at its very core,” he added.

The Brigade Commander further stated, “Only when the Pakistan Army escalated by indiscriminately targeting civilian areas did the Indian Army decisively shift focus to their military targets.”

Reiterating India’s preparedness, Brig Mahajan said, “The Indian Army remains alert and ready. If challenged again, we will respond not only with words but with firepower and the resolve of the nation.”

On the military action undertaken in response to Pakistan’s escalated aggression, he added, “The Indian Army struck with unmatched precision and purpose. Six of the nine critical terrorist targets, located opposite Poonch, Rajouri, and Akhnoor, were effectively neutralised that same night.”

He also lauded the role of Army Air Defence in countering drone threats.

“As the enemy introduced the new threat of swarm drones, it was the Army Air Defence that emerged as the shining shield—demonstrating exceptional skill, resilience, and cutting-edge coordination to intercept every aerial menace,” he said.