Stringent restrictions continue to be in place in Noida’s Gautam Buddh Nagar as the district administration has extended Section 144 of the CrPC till May 17 in the area. Relaxations in the lockdown are subject to certain restrictions.

The police shared some information on the relaxations through tweets.

A notification was issued by Gautam Buddh Nagar Deputy Commissioner of Police Ashutosh Dwivedi, stating that “the Home Ministry has issued detailed guidelines to prevent spread of coronavirus. Under this, now traffic will be banned from 7 pm to 7 am every day. During this time, no person will come out of the house. If anyone comes out of the house during this period, action will be taken against him. Apart from this, people over the age of 65 and children under 10 have been ordered to stay at home.”

He said that Gautam Buddh Nagar has been included in the ‘Red Zone’ by the Home Ministry. Hence, all political, cultural, religious, sports events, rallies, processions and all such programmes have been banned.

Not more than 50 persons will be allowed to attend any social programme and more than 20 persons at funerals.

“All shops are allowed to open inside gated residential societies and housing complexes,” tweeted Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas L Yathiraj.

All shops selling essential goods are also allowed to open in markets and market complexes. Private offices can operate with up to 33 per cent staff. The rest of the work can be done from home as per the guidelines.

The DM said that according to the state and Ministry guidelines for non-contaminated zones, certain activities will be allowed to be conducted.

“Restriction on interstate movement/interdistrict movement stands as before. No interstate/interdistrict movement of personnel allowed for permitted activities also (except for previously allowed purpose like Covid-19 duty, emergency services, etc.),” Yathiraj tweeted.

Construction work would be allowed in non-containment zones with permission of the authorities.

A web portal would be set up to accord online permission to industries in non-containment zones.

Health workers on COVID-19 duty, media personnel with authorisation letters and policemen, among a few others, are exempt.

Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), GBN district informed that all restrictions on the movement at the interstate border with Delhi is in place as was earlier.

Meanwhile, district authorities clarified early Monday there was no relief for Taj city, Agra and lockdown restrictions will continue to be effectively enforced till May 17.

District magistrate PN Singh tweeted there was fear that the number of infected would rise further, therefore lockdown restrictions will remain in force, more strictly to be complied with. He said 7,234 samples had been taken so far for testing.

The number of COVID-19 cases reached 597 in Agra. So far 15 deaths have been reported, while 147 had recovered and returned home. Four quarantine centres have been shut down. The city now has 44 hot spots.

