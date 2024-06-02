Stop writing letters to Haryana & UP CMs, focus on water crisis solutions: Sachdeva to Atishi

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday called upon Delhi Water Minister Atishi to stop writing politically motivated letters to the chief ministers of Haryana & UP, and instead work to clean silt from water ponds and plants besides initiating steps to check water wastage and theft to end the water crisis.

Condemning Atishi, Sachdeva accused her of doing politics in the name of water crisis in the city.

Rejecting claims made by the government regarding the shortage of water, the Delhi BJP chief said that there is no shortage of raw water in the national capital. He asserted that states like Haryana and Uttarakhand are supplying excess water to the city daily and that the same can be verified from the Delhi Jal Board’s record.

Sachdeva further claimed that Delhi’s water crisis stems from two primary factors: Firstly, half of the city’s purified water is lost either through leakages or theft. Secondly, he pointed out that both the Wazirabad water barrage pond and the Sonia Vihar water treatment plant are filled with silt, retaining only about 10 per cent of their water capacity.

The Delhi BJP president urged Atishi to stop writing alleged politically motivated letters to the CMs of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, and instead work to clean silt from water reservoir ponds and treatment plants.

He also asked the water minister to initiate measures to stop water wastage and theft to end the national capital’s water crisis.

The BJP had earlier blamed the Delhi government for the alleged mismanagement in the city’s water supply.

It is also said that the Delhi Jal Board, the water agency responsible for water management in the city, which ran in profit a decade ago, is currently facing losses.