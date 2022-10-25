Still there is a long way to go: Arvind Kejriwal on Delhi Pollution

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the results of actions made by Delhi residents to curb pollution in the city are encouraging but still there is a long way to go.

Kejriwal’s remarks came a day after Diwali when the air quality in the national capital was recorded in the ‘very poor’ category. The situation, however, was relatively better than in previous years due to favourable meteorological conditions which cut the effect of many residents flouting a firecracker ban and stubble burning.

Taking to a microblogging site, Delhi CM added, “Delhiites are working hard in the field of pollution. There have been very encouraging results but there is still a long way to go. We will make Delhi the best city in the world.”

प्रदूषण के क्षेत्र में दिल्लीवासी काफ़ी मेहनत कर रहे हैं। काफ़ी उत्साहजनक नतीजे आये हैं। पर अभी लंबा रास्ता तय करना है। दिल्ली को दुनिया का सबसे बेहतरीन शहर बनायेंगे https://t.co/VVoLxBrGd4 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 25, 2022

Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) stood at 326 at 8 am.

Over the years, Emissions from firecrackers and farm fires have contributed significantly to Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution on Diwali.

According to Central Pollution Control Board data, Delhi recorded an AQI of 382 on Diwali last year, 414 in 2020, 337 in 2019, 281 in 2018, 319 in 2017, and 431 in 2016.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.