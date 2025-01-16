Steve Job’s wife leaves Kumbh mela due to allergy issues

Lauren Powell, wife of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, has left the Mahakumbh. Sources here on Thursday said she came here for 10 days, but went back within three days.

It has been reported that Lauren Powell had some allergy problems which forced her to leave the Mela.

Now Jobs had left for Bhutan on Wednesday afternoon , where she will stay for a few days.

Laurene Powell Jobs, wife of Apple co-founder and billionaire businessman Steve Jobs, arrived to participate in the Mahakumbh here on January 13. She stayed in the camp of Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri of Niranjani Akhara.

She also wanted to take a bath on Makar Sankranti, but due to ill health she could not take it.

On Wednesday morning, she took initiation from her guru Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri. Lauren Powell has been initiated into the Beej Mantra of Mahakali and she will chant Om Krim Mahakalika Namah.

Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri said that all the questions revolve around Sanatan Dharma and she gets great happiness and satisfaction in the answers. Lauren’s search for spirituality led her to Mahakumbh and here she has been given a new name Kamala.

She is very simple, gentle and her search for spirituality brought her here. The way she conducts herself in the arena makes it clear that despite being one of the richest and most famous people in the world, she is devoid of ego and does not show off, the saint said.

The saint said ,” she had come here to see our eternal and timeless Sanatani culture, the origin of all consciousness. Here she she met the guardians of Sanatani faith, sages and saints. Puri said that Lauren has come to Mahakumbh for the first time. Before coming to Mahakumbh, Lauren Powell visited Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.

According to media reports, in 1974, Apple founder Steve Jobs wrote a letter in which he had expressed his desire to come to India. Jobs wanted to go to Kumbh Mela, but it could not happen. It is believed that now his wife Lauren Powell was in India to fulfill Jobs’ wish. This letter written by Steve Jobs has been sold for Rs 4.32 crore.