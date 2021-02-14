India has been recording a steady decline in the number of daily new deaths since 1st October 2020. 92 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Since 1st October 2020, the nation has seen an unabated decline in Case Fatality Rate. The Case Fatality Rate today stands below 1.5 (1.43%). India’s Case Fatality Rate is one of the lowest in the world.

More than 1.06 Cr (1,06,11,731) people have recovered so far. 11,016 patients have recovered and got discharged in the last 24 hours. India’s Recovery Rate of 97.31% is amongst the highest in the world. The difference between the recovered and active cases has grown to 1,04,74,164 today.

As of 14th February 2021, till 8:00 AM, the cumulative number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated against COVID19 in the country has surpassed 82 lakhs.

82,63,858 beneficiaries have been vaccinated through 1,72,852 sessions, as per the provisional report till 8 am today. These include 59,84,018 HCWs (1st dose), 23,628 HCWs (2nd dose) and 22,56,212 FLWs (1st dose).

The 2nd dose of COVID19 vaccination started yesterday for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receipt of the 1st dose.

As of Day-29 of the vaccination drive (13th February 2021), a total of 2,96,211 beneficiaries received the vaccination. Out of which, 2,72,583 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 8,071 sessions for 1st dose and 23,628 HCWs received 2nd dose of vaccine.

The country is witnessing a progressive increase in the vaccination day by day.

68.55% of total vaccinated beneficiaries are from 10 States.

81.58% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 6 States.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 5,835 newly recovered cases. 1,773 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours followed by 482 in Tamil Nadu.

India’s present active caseload now consists of just 1.26% of India’s total Positive Cases. India’s total Active Caseload has dropped to 1.37 lakh (1,37,567) today.

86.25% of the new cases are from 6 States.

Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 5,471. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,611, while Tamil Nadu reported 477 new cases.

Six States account for 78.3%of the new deaths.

Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (38). Kerala follows with 16 daily deaths. Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh have 5 new deaths each.