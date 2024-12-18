Starlink-like device in Manipur kicks up row; Musk denies services in India

The discovery of a suspected Starlink device during a security raid in Manipur has sparked controversy, with SpaceX founder Elon Musk categorically denying that Starlink satellite internet services are operational in India.

The device, reportedly resembling Starlink equipment, was found alongside arms and ammunition during a raid in Keirao Khunou, Imphal East district, amid ongoing ethnic violence in the state.

Advertisement

Security forces in Manipur recently conducted a raid in Keirao Khunou, uncovering a cache of weapons and communication equipment.

Advertisement

Among the seized items were an “internet Satellite Antenna,” an “internet Satellite Router,” and approximately 20 meters of FTP cables, according to state police.

The Indian Army’s Spear Corps shared images of the seized items on X , prompting widespread speculation on social media. Observers noted that one of the devices bore a logo resembling that of SpaceX’s Starlink.

The discovery fueled debates online, with some users claiming the device was being used by anti-national elements.

One X user tagged Elon Musk, alleging, “@Starlink is being used by terrorists. Hope, Elon @elonmusk looks into it and help control misuse of this technology.”

Musk responded swiftly, refuting the claim and stating, “This is false. Starlink satellite beams are turned off over India.”

His statement underlined the fact that Starlink does not possess the necessary licenses to operate in India, and its services remain inactive in the region.

The discovery has prompted authorities to investigate how the suspected Starlink device reached the violence-hit state.

Officials believe the device could have been smuggled into the region and are examining whether it was functional or repurposed. The incident has raised concerns about the potential misuse of advanced communication technologies in sensitive areas.

Manipur has been grappling with ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities since May 2023. Over 250 people have lost their lives, and thousands have been displaced, as clashes over land, identity, and political representation escalate.

The state has witnessed internet shutdowns and communication restrictions, adding to the complexity of the crisis. The discovery of the suspected Starlink device has heightened concerns about external influences and technological misuse exacerbating the conflict.

Starlink, a satellite-based internet service provided by SpaceX, aims to provide high-speed connectivity in remote areas.

However, the company has faced regulatory hurdles in India. In 2021, the Indian government directed Starlink to halt pre-orders and refrain from offering services without proper licensing. The service has remained inactive in the country since then.