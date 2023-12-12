Stage set for tomorrow’s swearing-in ceremony in Raipur

Newly-appointed Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai is poised to take the oath of office at 2 pm tomorrow (on December 13) at Science College Ground here in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The swearing-in ceremony will also be graced by prominent figures, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J P Nadda.

Preparations for the event are in full swing at Government Science College Ground. Senior officials have inspected the venue, providing necessary directions for the arrangements.

Three large stages are being set up for the ceremony, with the central stage reserved for the swearing-in while another stage is designated for special invitees and newly-elected legislators. To accommodate a larger audience, LED screens are being installed for better visibility.

The venue is undergoing meticulous planning, including stage construction, seating arrangements, security measures, parking facilities, power supply, fire brigade services, medical facilities, water supply, and sanitation. The ground is expected to host over 50,000 attendees, and approximately 1,000 police personnel have been deployed for security.

Rigorous screening campaigns are underway at various locations in Raipur city, such as intersections, bus stands, railway stations, and the airport.