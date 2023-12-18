Chhattisgarh CM unveils plan for all-round development of STs

In a defining moment for Chhattisgarh’s tribal communities, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai unveiled a roadmap for their holistic development at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium in Raipur.

The event, organised by the Anusuchit Janjati Shasakiya Sevak Vikas Sangh, marked a watershed in the government’s commitment to fostering prosperity and growth among the state’s Scheduled Tribes.

Addressing the assembly, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai paid homage to Baba Guru Ghasidas on his birth anniversary, reflecting on the profound message of “Mankhe Mankhe Ek Saman” (Equality for All) that resonates within tribal society.

He acknowledged the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for realising the long-held expectations of the tribal population in Chhattisgarh.

Taking pride in the global recognition of the nation, Sai highlighted the accomplishments of Droupadi Murmu, the current president, and the establishment of Chhattisgarh under the guidance of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The chief minister emphasised the significance of the newly-established Tribal Welfare Department, a pioneering move dedicated to the comprehensive development of the Scheduled Tribe community.

Promising to uphold commitments made under the “Modi Guarantee”, Chief Minister Sai announced key initiatives for the welfare of various sections of society including the Mahtari Vandan Yojana, providing Rs 12,000 annually to beneficiaries, and supporting farmers by purchasing paddy at Rs 3100 per quintal.

Notably, the government has undertaken the monumental task of providing permanent houses to 18 lakh underprivileged families, fulfilling the promise made in the very first cabinet meeting held on December 14.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, MLA Kedar Kashyap, MLA Kawasi Lakhma, and other tribal community representatives, including RN Dhruv, the State President of the Anusuchit Janjati Shasakiya Sevak Vikas Sangh.