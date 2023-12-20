Chhattisgarh CM presents first supplementary budget proposal of his govt in Assembly

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai presented the first supplementary budget proposal of his government on the second day of the assembly session on Wednesday.

The Rs 12,992.70 crore supplementary budget includes provisions for a two-year pending bonus for farmers, the Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme, and the Mahatari Vandana Scheme.

The budget discussion is scheduled for Thursday. The budget allocates Rs 3,799 crore for the Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme and Rs 3,800 crore for the paddy bonus, along with Rs 1,200 crore for the Mahatari Vandana Yojana.

Speaker Dr Raman Singh has reserved Thursday for budget discussion. The deliberation will also include an analysis of the Governor’s address.

On Tuesday, the assembly session commenced with Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan’s speech. In his address, the Governor congratulated the elected members and expressed hope for their bright future, urging them to fulfill the promises made to their constituents.

Governor Harichandan emphasised that the increased voter turnout in remote areas was a sign of public trust in the government. He highlighted that a higher voter turnout signifies people’s confidence in the Constitution.