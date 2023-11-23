Staff, third party cannot submit Qs on MPs’ behalf: Advisory

In apparent fallout of the Mahua Moitra case, the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday issued an advisory to MPs that their personal staff or any third party cannot access the Digital Sansad website and give notices or submit questions on MPs’ behalf.

Only MPs will be able to do the formalities, using their own individual login details, which will be valid with OTP only, according to sources.

The Lok Sabha advisory has come ahead of the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament from 4th December.

Advertisement

The Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha, which investigated complaints against Trinamul Congress MP Mahua Moitra, had reportedly found that on 47 occasions, her member’s portal login credentials were accessed from Dubai.

As per sources, the Committee had found that she had visited the UAE four times from 2019 to 2023 while her login was accessed several times.

The Ethics Committee had sought details from the Information Technology (IT) Ministry and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding the IP address and location.

The committee had also sought the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) views on the dangers of sharing login credentials, as also legal consequences under Section IT Act 2000.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had in his complaint against Ms Moitra made allegations of cash-for-query against the Trinamul Congress MP.

According to sources, the Committee had in its report to the Lok Sabha Speaker concluded that Ms Moitra was involved in ‘unethical conduct’ and shared her ID login and password with unauthorised persons.