Congress fighting to save the democracy: Vikramaditya Singh

State Public Works Minister and Congress candidate from the Mandi parliamentary constituency Vikramaditya Singh called the upcoming Lok Sabha elections crucial as “Congress is fighting a big battle to save the democracy and constitution of the country”.

Addressing a public gathering during his campaigning in Rampur, he assured that if he becomes Member of Parliament (MP), his priority would be to open a medical college in Rampur and would leave no stone unturned in making Mandi an ideal constituency.

Apprising the voters about his contribution in the development of the area, he said more than Rs 70 crore was spent on the construction and maintenance of roads in this area in the last one year.

Son of former six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh, Vikramaditya said he always rose above party politics and worked vigorously in the development works of the state and in the construction and improvement of roads and buildings related to his department.

“My aim in politics is only to serve the public and I will never step back from this,” he asserted.

Singh, on Sunday, covered various areas of the Rampur assembly constituency including Badhal, Juri, Talara, Kotla, Dwarch, Bonda, Gharat, Rawani, Mazgaon, Shahdhar, Dehu, Kharai, Manguni, Chhwara, Mashnu, Daran, Talal, Cheeks, Majhali, Kuhal, Patna, Devathi and his public relations campaign in Chakli, Som, KM, Kareri, Barkai, Taklech, Khanotu, Rajpura and Nogli.

Singh, the scion of the erstwhile Rampur Bushahr said this area was close to his heart, being his hometown, his family has received huge public support in the past from the area and he hopes that it will continue in future as well.

Whatever lead he gets from Rampur assembly constituency will be important and decisive in his victory, said Singh.